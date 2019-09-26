Vendors join to help homeless veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 12th annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down Event gave food, information and help to local homeless veterans Thursday.

More than 20 agencies helped over 40 homeless veterans inside First Baptist Church. Each veteran was paired with a local active duty military member for the event.

CareerSource Gulf Coast organized the event and says they continue to do it because there are still homeless veterans.

“We want to come together with the community and provide the resources that they need to transition from life on the streets back into community living,” Brittany Rock, CareerSource Gulf Coast communications coordinator, said.

Rock says they want to serve those who have served the community.

“It’s truly amazing just to see how we change the lives or at least plant a seed to change the lives of the homeless veterans in our community,” Rock said.

The Homeless and Hunger Coalition of Northwest Florida says here locally, veterans make up approximately 17 percent of the homeless population.