LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – A car accident happened Sunday evening at the intersection of Highway 77 and Baldwin Road in Lynn Haven.

Lynn Haven Police said a vehicle heading south on Highway 77 failed to stop at the red light and hit three other cars.

A black SUV was rolled over onto its roof as a result, blocking the northbound lanes of Highway 77 north of the Baldwin Road intersection.

As of 6:30 pm, the northbound lanes of Highway 77 were closed, but officials expect them to be open shortly.

There were no serious injuries and one person was transported to the hospital.

