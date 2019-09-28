Vaping related injuries and deaths rise

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–The Center for Disease Control says nationwide, vaping-related lung injuries have gone up to 805 cases and the death toll has hit 12.

The latest death being a patient from Mississippi. The Florida Department of Health also confirms the State’s first vaping death this week.



The CDC urges people to stop vaping THC containing e-cigarettes. This happening after an investigation of lung injuries associated with vaping and the finding that THC is playing a huge role.



Of the 805 reported cases, 77% of those indicated they were using THC containing products.



Governor Ron DeSantis says he recognizes the problem especially among our youth. He hopes the CDC gets to the bottom of it soon.



“I do recognize that a lot of parents are concerned with their teenagers because 5 years ago this was like not even an issue and in the last 2 years you’ve seen a really huge spike in these high school kids that are vaping and I think parents have huge concerns about that and I do too,” Governor DeSantis said.



At this time, the CDC cannot confirm what chemical is causing the injuries.They also say no single product has currently been linked to the injuries.



For more information on the latest outbreak, visit https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease.html.