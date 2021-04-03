Vaccine clinics to be held in Washington County

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Department of Health in Washington and Holmes Counties are administering COVID-19 vaccinations on April 7 and 8 in Chipley.

The vaccine will be available to those who are 18 years and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare personnel and those with underlying health conditions.

The FDOH in Washington County will be giving vaccines from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 7.

The FDOH in Holmes County will be giving vaccines from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday April 8.

Both clinics will be held at 654 Pecan Street, Chipley.

It will be first-come, first-served or by appointment.

To schedule an appointment, click here. You can also call the FDOH in Washington County at 866-200-3802, or call the FDOH in Holmes County at 866-201-3925.