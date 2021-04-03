Vaccine clinics to be held in Washington County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Florida Department of Health in Washington and Holmes Counties are administering COVID-19 vaccinations on April 7 and 8 in Chipley.

The vaccine will be available to those who are 18 years and older, long-term care facility residents and staff, healthcare personnel and those with underlying health conditions.

The FDOH in Washington County will be giving vaccines from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 7.

The FDOH in Holmes County will be giving vaccines from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday April 8.

Both clinics will be held at 654 Pecan Street, Chipley.

It will be first-come, first-served or by appointment.

To schedule an appointment, click here. You can also call the FDOH in Washington County at 866-200-3802, or call the FDOH in Holmes County at 866-201-3925.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mexico Beach reaches finals in Favorite Southern Beach Town Bracket

A grand-scale live music festival is coming to Miramar Beach

Panama City Weather 4-2-2021

Cape San Blas Beach Nourishment

Jackson County egg drop

Free Life Concert

More Local News

Don't Miss