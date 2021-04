DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Walton County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in DeFuniak Springs on Thursday, April 15.

All persons 18 years and older are eligible for the vaccine.

The DOH-Walton will be administering the Moderna vaccine at the Walton County Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk-ins for appointments are available. You can also schedule an appointment at https://myvaccine.fl.gov/.