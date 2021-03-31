Vaccine appointments now available

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Bay County Health Department) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County will be administering the single dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine by appointment at the Callaway Arts and Conference Center, 500 Callaway Parkway, Callaway on Monday, April 5.

Appointments will be available online beginning Thursday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at https://callawayjohnsonandjohnson.eventbrite.com. These vaccines are available to any Floridian age 18 and older. The State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees has issued a Public Health Advisory to prioritize vaccines for Florida residents and health care workers providing services with direct patient contact. To read more click here.

Due to high demand for vaccines, we are currently unable to take phone appointments. Please know that we are experiencing extremely high call volumes with long wait times. Alternatively, we ask those that have questions and access to email to write to Bay.COVID@FLHealth.gov.

Publix is offering COVID-19 vaccination at all five Bay County locations. To make an appointment, visit https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine.

Walmart is offering COVID-19 vaccines at all five Bay County locations through the federal pharmacy program. To check availability or make an appointment, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

Winn Dixie is offering COVID-19 vaccines at two Bay County locations. To check availability or make an appointment, visit https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

The State has launched a state-wide pre-registration website for vaccines which is available at https://myvaccine.fl.gov/. Those currently eligible for the vaccine may also call 866-201-0712 or TTY 833-476-1462. This pre-registration option is ready and available now.

DOH-Bay will continue to announce appointment availability through text and email alerts. Sign-up for alerts by texting ‘bayhealth’ to 888777 or visiting https://bit.ly/bayhealthalert. You may also visit BayCOVIDVaccines.Eventbrite.com.



A total of 37,935 Bay County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine. To read the County level vaccine report click here.

Please remember there are tens of thousands of people trying to register at this time for a limited number of vaccines . This is a historic mass vaccination effort and it is going to take some time to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Your patience and understanding are essential and appreciated.

Before Your Appointment

Your appointment time is the time on your ticket. Tickets are sent to the email address provided. Please bring your ticket to your appointment if possible. To prove residency an adult resident must provide a copy of his or her valid Florida driver license or a copy of a valid Florida identification card.

Consent forms are available at Bay.FloridaHealth.gov. Those making an appointment are encouraged to review the consent information and consult with their healthcare provider before receiving the vaccine. If possible, please print and complete the consent form and bring it to the vaccination appointment.

Anyone who has allergic reactions that require an epi pen should bring it to the appointment. The CDC recommends deferring vaccination if you have received another vaccine in the past 14 days.

COVID-19 Vaccine General Information

While the COVID-19 vaccine is a monumental step toward getting this disease under control in Florida, the department continues to encourage common-sense precautions against the spread of the virus, including frequent hand washing, wearing face masks, maintaining six feet of social distancing and staying home when sick.

For the most current information on COVID-19 vaccination plans in Florida, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/covid-19-vaccines-in-florida/.