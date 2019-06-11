Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Video

First Baptist Church of Downtown Panama City is hosting its Vacation Bible School all week.

The church is one of the only ones in Bay County to still have room for a bible school following Hurricane Michael.

Vacation Bible School, or V-B-S, is an exciting activity for kids each Summer. With many exciting things planned for the children, the school features Bible study, arts and crafts, recreation activities, and snack time each day.

Completely funded by donations, minister of childhood education Ginger Owens, said the children and staff at V-B-S are trying to return the favor.

"We're excited because the girls are raising their missions offering money to go to missionaries in India, and the girls are raising money to go do a Vacation Bible School in Lebanon." said Owens.

This Vacation Bible School ranges in ages from 4 years old up to graduated 5th graders.

Hours this week are 9 a-m until 12:30 p-m.



