Utility lines deserted in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — In Bay County, deserted utility lines have become a problem post-Hurricane Michael.

Residents have noticed spools and in some cases, messy piles of utility lines sitting on the sides of roads, in bushes and in the grass.

These utility lines were cut from the power poles to be replaced with new ones, but the question is, when will they be picked up?

Bay County officials said it’s the individual company’s responsibility to remove them even if they’re on county property and their hope is to work with those companies.

Panama City officials are saying the same thing. 

“It’s a safety hazard and it’s certainly a hazard for to the ability for us to maintain our right of ways,” said City Manager of Panama City, Mark McQueen, on Monday. “It’s important for our utility companies, our phone companies and cable companies to get out and get after cleaning up their cables that are around the city of Panama City and Bay County.”

McQueen said the cables are valuable to utility companies as they can be reused. They can’t be thrown away because they belong to those companies, however, no word yet on when those cables will be picked up.

