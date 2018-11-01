Utility Bill Late Fees Waived for Port St. Joe Residents

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. - In Port St. Joe the city commission waived the late fees for water bills for the months of October and November. The city said no one will be disconnected for non-payment for the next two months. If citizens have leaks or damage to their utilities due to the storm, city staff will be working with them to make adjustments.

If residents have damage to their homes that will not be occupied, accounts can be closed and adjusted to the date of the storm. The city said they are working hard to help residents but some living in the area say its not enough.

"A lot of people lost their jobs, I was blessed that I didn't loose my home, me and my husband still have our jobs, but even though we were fortunate not to lose our home we are hurting financially it has put us back tremendously and when I was told you're still going to have to pay your water bill when we were gone for two weeks to evacuate and this town was flooded it's mind blowing," said Amanda Thomas, resident of Port t. Joe.

Port St. Joe city leaders said if residents face any problems, they encourage them to contact city hall.