MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A child’s first Halloween is arguably one of the most special ones in their lives, but some babies were able to have an extra-special Halloween.

USA Health staff dressed babies in USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s level III neonatal intensive care unit in crocheted Halloween costumes.

Costumes ranged from Jimmy Buffett to Winnie the Pooh and even Bob Ross, the famous painter who had a public television show called “The Joy of Painting.”

Check out the photos of the babies below. Can you identify all the costumes?

