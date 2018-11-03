U.S. Air Force Announces Plans for Tyndall AFB's Future Video

Washington D.C. - The Air Force announced the return of several key Tyndall Air Force

Base missions, as the base begins its long-term recovery following Hurricane Michael.

“We will rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base,” said Vice President Mike Pence while at the north

Florida base on Oct. 25.

A number of important missions will resume at Tyndall AFB in the next few months and others will shift to other locations for the time being. All but approximately 500 Airmen will return to

the Florida panhandle.

“We are focused on taking care of our Airmen and their families and ensuring the resumption of

operations. These decisions were important first steps to provide stability and certainty,” said

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. “We’re working hard to return their lives to normalcy

as quickly as possible.”

Units that will resume operations at Tyndall AFB:

The 601st Air Force Operations Center will resume operations no later than January 1,

2019.

The 337th Air Control Squadron will resume air battle manager training at a reduced rate

by January 1, 2019. A full production rate is expected not later than summer 2019.

Air Force Medical Agency Support team will continue their mission of medical facility

oversight.

Air Force Office of Special Investigations will continue their mission from usable

facilities.

53rd Air-to-Air Weapons Evaluation Group will remain at Tyndall Air Force Base.

The Air Force Legal Operations Agency will continue their mission from a useable

facility at Tyndall.

Air Force recruiters will continue their mission from local area offices in the Panama

City, Florida, area.

The 823rd Red Horse Squadron, Detachment 1, will continue their mission at Tyndall.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center will continue their mission at Tyndall.



Units to be located at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, with reachback to Tyndall:

The 43rd and 2nd Fighter Squadrons’ F-22 Fighter Training and T-38 Adversary Training

Units will relocate operations to Eglin AFB. Academic and simulator facilities at Tyndall

will be used to support training requirements, as well as Tyndall’s surviving Low

Observable maintenance facilities.

The 372rd Training Squadron, Detachment 4, will relocate with the F-22 Fighter Training

Units to Eglin AFB.

Units with insufficient infrastructure to resume operations at Tyndall AFB at this time:

Personnel and F-22s from the 95th Fighter Squadron will relocate to Langley AFB,

Virginia; Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor

Hickam, Hawaii.

The Noncommissioned Officer Academy will temporarily disperse across four locations:

McGhee-Tyson, Tennessee, Maxwell Air Force Base - Gunter Annex, Alabama, Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi and Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.

The Air Force is taking great care to ensure Airmen and their families are supported when they

return to the base. Officials are working to identify specific Airmen required to remain at Tyndall

for mission needs or to assist with the longer-term recovery of the base.

“By the winter holidays and in many cases well before, we expect all our Airmen–military and

civilians—to have certainty about their options, so that everyone is either on a path or already

settled,” said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein.

“The strength of Tyndall comes from its Airmen and their families. It will take us a while to

restore buildings and infrastructure, but returning our Airmen and their combat missions to full

strength—at Tyndall or somewhere else in the interim—will happen quickly,” he added.

As details are worked out, affected Airmen will be contacted by their chain of command or the

Air Force Personnel Center. In the meantime, Airmen should continue to monitor the Tyndall

Facebook page and the Air Force Personnel Center website for additional details as they become

available

.