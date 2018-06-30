U.S. 231 Construction Plans Reach 60 Percent Completion

Panama City, Fla. - Big changes are set to take place on our roadways within the next couple of years. The Florida Department of Transportation said they're sixty percent done with plans to widen U.S. 231.



The design plans include widening U.S. 231 from four to six lanes.

"The main part of this project is widening us 231 from four to six lanes, as part of that, you will also see improvements to the intersection at us 98 and 231 with a flyover as well as a flyover at State Road 77 and U.S. 231," said Ian Satter, FDOT spokesperson.



Satter said traffic on U.S. 98 will be able to go east and west on the fly over and drivers will have direct access to 231.

"The first thing we're going to do obviously is reduce congestion that will improve safety that's one of the things that's very important to us also us 231 acts as a major evacuation route so as we have storms coming into the area we need to move people quickly away from the coast," said Satter.

FDOT said they do not currently have funds for construction because they're still in the design phase.

"That will be five, six years down the road before we actually break ground on the project so we're still looking at how much that construction cost will be, we won't start buying property until about 2019," said Satter.

Satter said they will be negotiating with property owners along 231.

"Some of the properties will be effected some won't, but our teams will negotiate with those property owners to be able to purchase those properties by law we have to offer market value for those properties so well be working diligently with all those property owners," said Satter.

They plan on reaching 100 percent completion with plans by 2019. Satter said purchasing property will take several years and they hope to begin construction around 2023 or 2024.

A public meeting to discuss the plans made so far will be held Thursday August 30th. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Panama City.