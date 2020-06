PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–You’ll now be able to catch the sunset while relaxing on a swing at a Panama City park. Upgrades to Asbell Park, located off Beach Drive, across from Lake Caroline, are now complete.

You can now find newly planted trees, pergolas, and some swings.

Some residents could be seen on Monday already enjoying the new hardware.

City officials say it was a capitol improvement project and another way to access the the sandy shoreline.