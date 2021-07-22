Upgrades coming to Lynn Haven Bayou Park & Preserve, in wake of kayak launch fix

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Changes and improvements are still underway at the Lynn Haven Bayou Park and Preserve.

Lynn Haven Parks & Grounds Director, Ty Farris, said while they are still ironing out some wrinkles after opening the recreation area, the park has more than enough amenities for the public to enjoy.

The park hosted its grand opening on June 29. One of the parks premiere amenities is a wheelchair accessible dock and kayak launch, that caters to those with disabilities who enjoy the pastime. However, due to periods of rough waters on the bay, the launch has broken twice in the last 30 days.

“On days that it is really windy you’ll get a lot of wave action, and that flex really takes its toll on the kayak platform,” Farris said. “I think that is where the initial damage was done, so we’ve taken the crossbar off and we feel that this should solve most of the problem.”

After the repair, managers of the park noticed areas surrounding the ramp could also use additional improvements as well, while keeping those with disabilities in mind.

“Because we have so many folks that like to come out that have longer kayaks, we felt it might be easier for them if we go ahead and build a walk way from the parking area, and they can just wheel directly down instead of having to navigate the boardwalk,” Farris said. “Groups of 3 to 4 kayakers can get crowded pretty quick so we feel this is a better option.”

The launch area is located at the end of the parks entrance road around the Bay Parking Loop. The area also includes a kayak and paddleboard wash rack, a portion of the professional disc golf course, boat docks, and picnic spots that are ready and waiting for visitor use.