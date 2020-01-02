UPDATE: Suspect in shooting of Grand Coteau police officer is wanted for killing coworker in Florida

Jan 2, 2019 UPDATE: GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)- According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, the man accused of shooting an officer with the Grand Coteau Police Department was on the run from Florida on a murder charge.

The suspect, Michael Lucas, 59, of Georgia, is in custody for attempted first degree murder after allegedly shooting the GCPD officer during a routine traffic stop on Jan 1.

Lucas is also wanted in Calhoun County, Florida, on warrants for murder and grand theft auto.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel, Lucas allegedly beat and stabbed a coworker on New Years Eve and then fled the state in a stolen truck.

Lucas was living in a travel trailer and working recovery duty in a region of north Florida impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018, the sheriff told News 10.

Michael Lucas

According to arrest the affidavit, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Grand Coteau Police Department relative to an officer involved shooting.

The initial investigation revealed that Grand Coteau Officer Kiara Harris was on patrol News Years Day afternoon when she witnessed Lucas allegedly run a traffic light.

When Harris approached the vehicle, Lucas reportedly shot at the officer, hitting her in her upper right arm, the SLPSO said.

Lucas then tried to flee the scene with Harris pursuing him.

Lucas then lost control of the vehicle crashing it in a ditch and fled on foot. Lucas was arrested behind a home on Burleigh Lane a short time later.

During his arrest, a Ruger P95 .9mm pistol was located. The vehicle that Lucas was driving was also reported stolen out of Calhoun County Florida. According to Florida law enforcement officials, Lucas stole the vehicle after committing a homicide in Florida.

Lucas was taken to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex Criminal Investigation Division for questioning.

Lucas agreed to provide a voluntary audio/visual statement to detectives and provided detailed information implicating him for the homicide in Florida and also “admitted to intentionally shooting at Officer Harris during a traffic stop. Lucas was booked into the parish jail and a hold placed on him for the additional charges in Florida,” the department said.

In a released statement, Sheriff Guidroz said, “I would like to commend Officer Harris with the Grand Coteau Police Department for pursuing Lucas after being shot. Her survival skills and training did not let Lucas escape and led to the capture of a very violent and dangerous criminal. Arrest records show that Lucas has committed numerous violent crimes throughout the nation and hopefully this arrest will send him away for life.”