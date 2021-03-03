Suspect turns himself in for shooting

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office the shooting incident involved a resident of Jackson County.

After JCSO received information from Houston County on the incident, they then utilized resources throughout Jackson county in an effort to locate the suspect and the crime scene.

The investigation revealed the incident took place at a residence located on State Road 2 near Campbellton, Florida. Aviation units located the suspect’s abandoned vehicle in southern Houston County.

While attempting to track the suspect in the area of the abandoned vehicle, police received word the suspect had turned himself into law enforcement at the Marianna Police Department.

Currently the investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL POST:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are investigating after a shooting victim was found Wednesday morning.

Officers are currently at the scene, which located in the parking lot of Cowboys in Dothan. A DPD officer told WDHN that the shooting appeared to have happened in Jackson County, Florida.

Police said the victim was found after a truck driver pulled up to the Veteran’s Peanut Shack and asked for water. The victim then emerged from the truck as well and told the store owner he was shot.

The truck driver then fled the scene.

The store owner then called for emergency services. The victim has been taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.