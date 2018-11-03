Update on West Florida Electric Restoration

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The co-op continues making progress with restoration efforts.

WFEC continues striving to restore power to every member as quickly, but safely as possible. As of Saturday November 3rd, the cooperative’s restoration figures are: Total restored: 26,041 meters out of 28,317 Approximately 92% of WFEC’s entire system has been restored.

Of the approximately 2,276 remaining meters showing outages, about half of those are damaged to the point that power cannot be safely restored to them. Crews continue working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to all members who are still experiencing outages.

As previously announced, the co-op will not charge delinquent fees or penalties until further notice. We are not disconnecting services to prepaid accounts or other accounts at this time. Payment extension arrangements will be made with members as needed upon request.

The coop will announce when it resumes normal business operations and procedures. Officials would like to remind individuals to stay away from downed lines. Also, when using back-up generators, follow all manufacturer’s safety instructions.