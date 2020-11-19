Update: Investigation continues into Callaway human remains

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that the human remains found in Callaway were sent to a specialist to be identified.

The remains were found Monday in the woods near an apartment complex off North Mary Ella Avenue. Investigators do not know if foul play was involved but said that they believe the remains were in that location for about three years.

The remains have been sent to an anthropologist to determine the gender, age, cause of death and identity of the deceased.

