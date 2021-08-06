UPDATE: Dothan massage parlor owner arrested for third time, faces sex abuse charge

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Friday, a Dothan massage parlor owner has been arrested for a third time with an additional charge.

Paul J. Meadows, 50, has been charged with sodomy first degree, according to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

Meadows’ was initially charged with aggravated criminal surveillance, but that charge has been dropped and closed. He still faces a charge of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to the Houston County Jail records, Meadows’ was booked Friday afternoon on the new charge and is currently in jail.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A massage therapy business owner has been arrested again, according to Dothan police records.

On Friday morning, Paul J. Meadows, 50, was booked and charged with one count of first degree sexual abuse. Dothan police have not released additional information related to the new charge, and it is unclear whether the recent arrest stems from Meadows’ charges over a month ago.

In late June, Meadows was charged with aggravated criminal surveillance. Meadows owned Touch of Grace, a massage parlor on Hidden Glen Way in Dothan, since 2013, according to his LinkedIn Page. That business is now closed. Police began an investigation after contract workers reported hidden cameras on the property in mid-June. A felony warrant for Meadows’ arrest was obtained June 21.

A preliminary hearing on the criminal surveillance charge is scheduled for August 6, according to court documents.

WDHN will have more information from Dothan Police once it is released.