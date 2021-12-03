UPDATE: Dothan police & bomb squad negotiate peaceful surrender

UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan police and bomb squad were on the scene for nearly four hours negotiating with an unnamed woman who refused to get out of her vehicle on Friday.

According to police, initial reports indicated there was a woman in distress inside a car near South Lena Street around 11 a.m. Neighbors told police they feared she may hurt herself or others.

Upon arrival, authorities and the bomb squad attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution with the woman who appeared agitated and would not exit her car.

Police told WDHN News the bomb squad was dispatched to the scene because they required equipment which provides options for these sort of situations to end in a non-violent way.

The WDHN News reporter on scene saw the woman exit the vehicle around 3 p.m.

It’s been confirmed with police that a weapon was found in the vehicle.

Photo Credits: Aaron Dixon

Photo Credits: Rickey Stokes

No further information is available at this point. This is under investigation with Dothan Police Department.

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan police and bomb squad are currently on the scene of a possible standoff.

Unconfirmed reports say a woman is inside a home or a car near South Lena Street refusing to come out.

Neighbors say there has been a police presence in the area since around 11 a.m.

WDHN has a reporter on the scene and will give updates when they become available.