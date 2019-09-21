UNSPOKEN: Children and Mental Health

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital is the only facility in our area that offers mental health treatment for kids.

“We’ve had a lot of children and adolescents coming in with suicidal ideation,” Dr. Royce Gray, Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital Staff Psychiatrist, said. “Many children in the current environment are facing a lot more stress and it’s caused an increase in symptoms.”

Parents may not know if their child is going through a phase or really dealing with something. Dr. Gray says one major sign is changes in mood or sleep pattern.

“Signs and symptoms of depression include decreased interest in things that were once pleasurable, feelings of unreasonable guilt or negative thoughts about yourself that are not realistic, changes in concentration, changes in energy levels,” he said.

Even though the stresses are different, Gray says parents should recognize their child is also going through a tough time.

“For example, things are different for me at school because my friends aren’t there who used to be there because they had to move,” Dr. Gray said.

Gray says getting a child to open up about their feelings may be as easy as parents doing the same.

“Sitting down with your children and saying, ‘I know this is a difficult time for all of us’ can be a healthy thing and can be a welcoming thing for a child who is looking for an invitation to discuss it,” Dr. Gray said.

If you think your child needs help but aren’t sure which way to go, assessments at Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital are free.

For a list of more resources, visit http://850mentalhealth.com/