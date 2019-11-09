Unmanned Safety Institute and GCSC hosts ‘Unmanned Safety Day’

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — High school students in Franklin and Gulf counties had the chance to test out their drone knowledge and skills on Friday at ‘Unmanned Safety Day.’

Hosted by the Unmanned Safety Institute and Gulf Coast State College, the day focused on educating students on drone safety and job opportunities in the industry.

“This industry is one of the most exciting industries because it expands across all career clusters,” said Unmanned Safety Institute President Joshua Olds.

The workshop was held in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration’s drone safety awareness week and provided hands-on demonstrations and simulator sessions for the students.

“The unmanned pilot has to have a level of aviation safety so they recognize the implications of flying an unmanned aircraft in the national airspace,” Olds said.

The Unmanned Safety Institute recently established their headquarters at the Gulf and Franklin Campus of Gulf Coast State College, giving students the chance to study unmanned technology.

“The jobs that we can offer here and the type of experiences they can get by looking at some of these vendors and seeing what they can do with unmanned vehicles is just tremendous,” said Campus Director Al McCambry.

McCambry hoped this workshop interests students in pursuing a potential career path in the unmanned technology industry.

“There are a tremendous amount of job opportunities out there and we want the kids to understand that there is a job for them,” said McCambry.

