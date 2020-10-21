United Way of NW Fla. to help distribute $5 million in CARES Act funding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United Way of Northwest Florida is partnering with the Bay County Commission to help disperse millions of dollars in CARES act funding to county residents.

The agreement was approved at Tuesday’s county commission meeting, giving the United Way five million dollars for local organizations to apply for in order to better serve the residents who need their help.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to do it,” said United Way of NW FL President, Bryan Taylor. “It’s going to be a challenge, because you wouldn’t think, it’s a lot of money to get rid of and get away in 6 weeks, and get out there amongst the people.”

The funding can go to organizations helping residents with rental and mortgage payments, utilities, obtaining food, childcare, adult care or any other emergency relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic under the CARES act.

“They’ve been a very good partner through us especially after Hurricane Michael, so we know their capabilities, we know what their abilities are to get the money into the people that really need it,” said County Commission Chairman, Philip “Griff” Griffitts. “It’s a very successful partnership and we’re looking forward to getting it working.”

Any 501(c)(3) organization or agency looking to help disperse some of this funding should send the United Way of Northwest Florida a letter of intent no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, October 23rd. Agencies can send that letter via email to info@unitedwaynwfl.org.