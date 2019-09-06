United Way of Northwest Florida kicks off annual community campaign

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The United Way of Northwest Florida kicked off their annual Community Campaign on Thursday, raising money for the area through local businesses big and small.

Businesses and organizations were invited to a breakfast celebrating the campaign as the United Way begins their efforts to raise $1.6 million for local groups like the Boys and Girls club, Girls Inc. and more.

Larger businesses such as Publix and Tyndall Credit Union also participate in the campaign, raising money through their employees.

The Chair of the campaign for United Way of Northwest Florida, Darren Haiman, says this year’s campaign is different since last year’s was cut short.

“Basically right in the middle of last year’s campaign we had Hurricane Michael so it just wasn’t right to try and go out there and raise money when we really didn’t know what was going on,” said Haiman. “So this is almost like we’re starting fresh.”

This campaign goes on all over the country in the different United Way regions.

The money raised in this area will help the United Way of Northwest Florida provide support for local organizations in the community.