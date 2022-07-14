PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — United Way contributors are seeing evidence of their money being put to work.

The United Way of Northwest Florida is distributing nearly half a million dollars to 29 different agencies.

That’s more than three times the $150,000 handed out last year.

The Early Learning Coalition will be able to fund “Help Me Grow” services to a six-county area.

And Bay County Council on Aging’s “Meals on Wheels” volunteers are being reimbursed for the extra money they’ve spent due to higher gas prices.

President and CEO Gina Littleton said it’s exciting to see the community bouncing back after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

“We’re really excited to be able to say that our Community Impact Fund is three times bigger this year,” Littleton said. “I think the key reason that it’s bigger is that we just have an amazing community. We have so many fantastic supporters, so many incredible businesses that hold workplace campaigns and donate to United Way and we were very excited to be able to put almost half a million dollars back into the community this year.”

United Way will also distribute $165,000 in previously designated funds.

