United Way agencies displayed at Bay County Chamber of Commerce ‘First Friday’ event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly two dozen partner agencies of United Way of Northwest Florida participated in First Friday on Friday.

Agencies displayed their tables during the networking portion of the event.

The agencies had a chance to show business leaders throughout the community what they have to offer. Most of the agencies are in the middle of their fundraising seasons.

United Ways has 47 partner agencies throughout the Panhandle and 23 of them had the chance to showcase what they do.

United Way Communications Director, Ken McVay, says these agencies strive to help the community every day.

“We are trying to move forward stronger and we are trying to do as a community,” said McVay. “Each of these agencies as well as the United Way of Northwest Florida are trying to do what we can do to make things work out better for everyone else.”

To donate to United Way of Northwest Florida, click here.

