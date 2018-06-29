Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Prepare For Rally Video

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A group of activists gathered to prepare for an upcoming rally.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bay County wants to raise their voices and signs against the controversial separation and detention of immigrant children at the southern US border.

Comprised of different community partners, the March for Families will be one of many demonstrations occurring throughout the nation.

"They are seeking refuge in the United States and instead of being met with compassion and due process, they are being treated as criminals and their families are being seperated. And its doing great harm to these children, it needs to stop and we need to make sure that these families are reunited," said Bob Gilmore, Chair of Social Justice Team.

The group encourages anyone who wishes to help the cause to join the rally.

The March for Families will start at 4pm Saturday at the East side of the Hathaway Bridge.

