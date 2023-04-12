PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Veterans don’t always receive a proper welcome home. Many veterans have said the Panama City Beach community gives one of the warmest welcomes.

The Wounded Warrior Beach Retreat officials make sure of it when they throw their bi-annual mini vacation for retired military personnel.

Several veterans and their spouses are in town from various parts of the country.

The appreciation starts on the airplane when the pilot thanks them for their service.

Rene Atkinson, a veteran from El Paso, Texas said this time away with his wife is really special and appreciated.

“It’s difficult to have the issues that we have to deal with on a daily basis and it’s difficult to put your significant other through those issues as well so getting help is key.”

The guys are going on a fishing trip today while the ladies spend their time at the spa.

The community can be a part of this special week for all of the couples by showing their support at Thursday’s parade.

It starts at the Homewood Suites in Panama City Beach at 4 o’clock.