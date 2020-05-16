Unified Command Center offers new asset in time of emergency

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On May 22, 2018, multiple agencies in Bay County responded to the Briarwood Apartments for an active shooter situation.

The homicide suspect out of Walton County, Kevin Holroyd, caused havoc on the busy road in Bay County.

“That was a very significant event in the history of law enforcement here and it’s obviously something that does stay on our mind,” said Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford.

After the scene was cleared and all home safely, Ford says they were able to reflect on the scary incident.

“We were able to create a joint incident management team with the county emergency services so now we have a trained team of emergency services and fire and law enforcement who can go be called out just like a SWAT team on these type of situations,” Ford said.

This special team has a specific purpose of strategy for times of emergency.

“In the center of that is the event, going around is all the other people. Law enforcement will be focused on the center of that event but command is focused on what’s going on not only in the event but what’s going on around that event,” said Lieutenant John Corley.

The truck was delivered to the sheriff’s office just days before its first use in Springfield during Tuesday’s hostage situation. Ford says they decided to use the new tool due to the uncertainty the situation brought.

While it may not be used a lot, Sheriff Ford says it will be vital to success when it rolls to a scene.

“What you want is all of the decision-makers from all disciplines, law enforcement, fire, emergency management, EMS. Say a school shooting, the school district, you want the decision-makers that are running this incident to be in one location where you’re sharing information, you’ve got the most up to date information as the incident unfolds, you’re able to make decisions as a group and then each individual entity mobilizes their resources,” Ford sais.

The sheriff’s office worked alongside county officials to bring this to the area. County Manager Bob Majka says the unit will be scene for more than just law enforcement situations.

“Mass casualty incidents, say if there was an event at the airport or if there was a major traffic accident, hazmat incident, say something involving the train so one of our manufacturing facilities. Really the full spectrum of any type of really complex and dynamic emergency or special event,” Majka said.

He says the process to get this tool to the county so quickly is just a testament to the great working relationships throughout different agencies in the county.

“I think it speaks volumes about how everyone works very well together and was willing to participate in this concept and come together and utilize it and I think the outcome the public will see is that collaboration and coordination of everybody working together and I think that’s what the public expects,” Majka said.