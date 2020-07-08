Unemployment claims continue to rise in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — With the unemployment rate rising in Florida amidst the pandemic, people continue to file for unemployment.

One local man was finally able to file for benefits Tuesday after months without a job.

“I understand that the system is not designed for what we are going through,” Greg Demott said. “So patience is going to be a key.”

Greg Demott is currently filing for unemployment and has been trying to do so for months.

“I realized I was fighting upstream and I needed to just relax a little bit, and try to let the system find some balance,” Demott said. “Which it hasn’t, and it seems to have been getting worse and worse and worse.

After an overwhelming amount of unemployment applications, Brittany Rock the Director of Communications for CareerSource Gulf Coast said they have not seen as many applying for assistance as last month.

“From March 7 to June 23, 15.9% of our workforce applied for reemployment assistance,” Rock said.

Although, there is still an influx of people wanting to schedule appointments to get the assistance they need to file their claims and receive their benefits.

“So even though we don’t have this years rate for the unemployment yet, from March to May of last year it has more than doubled from last year’s rates,” Rock said.

Rock believes the corona-virus shutdown is to blame for this increase in unemployment.

For Demott, filing for unemployment is a completely new experience. And he is trying to stay positive.

“And it seems as though my patience has finally paid off because I am almost done, I have got a couple of questions to go,” said Demott.

The official June unemployment numbers will be released next week for both the state and regionally.