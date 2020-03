A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An underwater robot competition that was supposed to bring 80 teams from area middle and high schools has been canceled.

The Regional Sea Perch coordinator, Ginger Littleton, said that many of the teams involved could no longer attend because of travel restrictions inside their district.

The competition was to have been held at the Gulf Coast State College pool on Friday.

Officials said they hope to reschedule.