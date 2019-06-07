Unamed War Medals

There was not a dry eye in the room as Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis discusses lost war medals at the first Friday chamber meeting of June.

The meeting was held at Florida State University in Panama City this morning where CFO Jimmy Patronis launched a new campaign to reunite families with over 40 unclaimed war medals.

Patronis got emotional when he talked about reuniting this war valor with their rightful owners.

“The family members that have put these valued items in a safe deposit box somebody had forgotten about it, passed it on, or whatnot. So ultimately its taken forward and ends up as this trustee in my office. So we started something called operation return the valor.” said Patronis.

They hope this new operation will be short-lived as Patronis plans to leverage the power of social media to reconnect these medals with their families.

“We’ve got a list of names we’ve thrown out a large media press release with those peoples names. And hopefully trying to leverage the power of social media and folks just like yourself to help reunite family members.“ said Patronis.

If you or your family is missing any valor please contact Patronis’s office at (850) 413-3100.