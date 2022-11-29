ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — A local group of musicians would rather play for the community than for their own benefit. The Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews has donated thousands of dollars to Bay County organizations in order to help spread the joy music brings.

The group said they struggle to get the word out about their grant availability.

They perform several gigs a year to raise money for local entities. However, the community must apply for this musical funding in order to get it.

St. Andrews Ukes President Marsha Mongoven said they have a grant application form you can access through their Facebook page.

She also said their grants aren’t usually huge, but they certainly help.

“Especially teachers that don’t get a lot for their classrooms and have to support a lot, you know, we can help with those kinds of things,” Mongoven said.

The group is not just for seasoned ukulele players, they also welcome new members. You don’t have to know how to play to join. However, the ukes made it possible to learn how to play for free locally.

There are lessons every first Saturday of the month at the Bay County Public Library. Ukuleles can also be rented at the library for free.

If you’d like to support local music, click here for a link to contact the Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews members to leave a donation.