UF IFAS staff to host seminar on re-planting trees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- A majority of the area’s trees were taken out by the strong winds of Hurricane Michael.

Trees act as an essential part of life and one local group is working to replenish our tree population.

“They give us beauty but they also produce oxygen and they provide food and shelter for wildlife,” said Bay Co. Master Gardener, Jody Wood-Putnam.

Since Bay County took such a hard hit from the hurricane, the canopy is basically no longer there. However, officials with UF IFAS say it’s time to start replanting in an attempt to get back to where we were before.

“Whenever we can try to get back to where we used to be, it’ll take a long, long time but if we don’t start, it will never happen,” said Bay Co. UF IFAS Horticulture agent, Julie McConnell.

On Tuesday, September 17th at 5:30, UF IFAS extension officers as well as master gardeners will be hosting a tree seminar. They had one earlier this spring and they say it was such a success that they needed to do another.

The seminar will be focusing on what to plant and when. “We’re wanting to make sure people know what the options are and how big they’ll get make sure people plant them in the right place and the right conditions,” said Wood-Putnam.

If you’re interested, you’re encouraged to reach out to the Bay County extension office and sign up.

“We will have registration ahead of time, we’re not charging for the class, but because we have limited seating here, we really prefer that people pre-register,” said McConnell.

