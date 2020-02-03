UF/IFAS recognizes Family Fun Baking Month

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The National Home Baking Association and UF/IFAS Bay County are encouraging families to spend time together in the kitchen throughout the month of February as part of Family Fun Baking Month.

“We can have kids from ages 2-18 helping their families cook and learning how to prepare their meals and baking and it’s just a fun way for families to spend time together,” said Melanie Taylor, Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent.

In addition to having a yummy treat at the end, baking can also be educational.

“You can learn science, you can learn math, all kinds of skills,” Taylor said.

While most people know not to eat raw cookie dough because of the raw egg, uncooked flour is also a hazard.

“All flour is raw, and so along with not eating raw eggs you shouldn’t eat raw flour either,” Taylor said.

Taylor showed News 13 how to make a hazelnut mug brownie in the microwave. Check it out in the video below.