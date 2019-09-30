UF IFAS offering class for pesticide application license renewal

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- An upcoming class through the Bay County extension of UF IFAS is focusing on pesticide application and helping those in that field of work, renew their certifications.

It’s the secret to a well-kept yard… pest management. Pesticide application helps to keep away insects, diseases and weeds in order to make sure your yard stays beautiful.

However, if you’re a professional licensed in landscape pesticide management, the certification must be renewed every year.

“If you’re going to hire someone to do landscape maintenance for you and they are going to be putting out any type of pesticides which includes herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, or miticides, they have to have a license with the state of Florida. Depending on the site, there are some different types of applicator licenses which we could help people sort out, but they do have to be certified and they have to have liability insurance also,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticultural Agent, Julie McConnell.

No worries, the folks at UF IFAS Bay County are here to help. On October 3rd from 8 a.m. to noon, officials with the extension office will be holding a license renewal class for those who meet renewal requirements. It’s quick and easy, one day only.

“The one that most people have and use in this area is a one-day training in order to take the test, and then afterward, it’s just 4 hours of training to renew,” said McConnell.

Extension officers will provide the training, exam and continuing education. There is however a small fee.

If you register before the 2nd, it’s $20 and the day of is $25. The license renewal will take place at their office off East 14th street.