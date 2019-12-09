LIVE NOW /
UF IFAS master gardeners helping the community

News
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Many may have heard the term ‘Master Gardener’ around Bay County before, but few know what a master gardener truly is.

“It’s really a program to assist homeowners and businesses and find the most research-based solutions to problems in our lawns, gardens, and even commercial applications,” said Carol Ann Whitehurst, Master Gardener President.

The master gardeners are an asset to Bay County residents, but a lot of people don’t even know they exist.

The group meets monthly to discuss tips and gain knowledge on all things environmental, including gardening tips. It’s knowledge they share openly with the community.

“We’re not the people who know everything, or whose yards are necessarily the prettiest, but we’re the ones who know how to get answers for people,” said Whitehurst.

The group is funded by the county and the state. All of the master gardeners are volunteers that all happen to share a common interest.

“Usually every month, somebody will volunteer to present a plant of the month so it’s just a plant that they like and they’re excited and enthusiastic about,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

While they aren’t actively recruiting at the moment, you can always express your interest in joining.

“Call the extension office and we’ll put your name on a list and we will contact you when we get the class started,” said Whitehurst.

