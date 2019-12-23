UF IFAS helps teens prepare for future

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB)- It’s hard to navigate through adulthood, but it shouldn’t be. Fortunately, with tools provided through the 4H program at the UF IFAS Bay County extension office, now your teen can prepare for the future.

“This is like an adulting 101 class for teens and it’s at Timpochee 4H center which is in Niceville in the Bluewater Bay area,” said Bay Co. 4H Program Director, Paula Davis.

On February 20th through the 23rd, teens 13 and up will be able to learn life skills that will help them as they get older.

“They’re going to go through a scenario of you get a career, how much money you make, and you have to pay all your bills and go through that scenario. We’ll do some job interviewing type things and getting ready for jobs, and then we have some fun shops like cake decorating, outdoor cooking or line dancing,” said Davis.

Registration is open now and if you register early, it costs $90 as opposed to the $150 late registration fee. To register, check out this link.