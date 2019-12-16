UF IFAS gives update on ‘Sonder Project’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- This past summer, we showed you a garden full of fruits and vegetables and that garden is a part of the Sonder Project, located in a community garden on the corner of East Avenue and 11th Street.

However, with colder temperatures comes a change of what you can and can’t plant. Thankfully, even with the cooler weather, it’s still a fun experience for all.

“On the workdays, it’s really a lot of fun because you have different gardeners from different backgrounds in different areas that all give-back and have some fellowship and learn from each other,” said Bay Co. UF IFAS Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

All the beds are currently being sponsored, but if you’re interested in joining the project, just stay up to date. “They can still just kind of touch base and let them know if they’re interested in adopting a bed in the spring and then if one comes open then they may be able to have their own bed in the community garden,” said McConnell.

If you’re happy with gardening at home, make sure you know the plants that will thrive this time of the year.

“There’s still time to plant a few things, you can start broccoli, carrots, cabbage, kale, collard radishes, and one thing that’s surprising, it’s a good time to plant strawberries,” said McConnell.