UF IFAS gives tips on protecting yourself from mosquitoes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- It’s summertime and that means the bugs are in full force, but not just any bugs…specifically, mosquitoes.

Officials with UF IFAS say it’s important to know how to protect yourself from their bites. “Wearing long-sleeve clothing, using proper mosquito repellants appropriately, but one of the biggest things anyone can do at their own homes or properties is to reduce breeding sites,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so it’s important you take care of any potential breeding sites so they don’t multiply.

“If they don’t have any place to develop, then they’re not going to turn into adults. The adult females are the ones that feed on us and our pets and so if we can reduce their numbers, it can make us more pleasant for us to be outside,” said McConnell.

They aren’t just a painful pest, but they can be dangerous. “Mosquitoes are really one of the most dangerous animals on the planet because they transmit a number of diseases and a lot of them are fatal,” she said.

Post-storm, Dr. Eva Buckner had received a donation of mosquito products, some items they still have to this day.

“We did distribute some right after the storm in late October but we have a lot of product left and we’d really like to see it get into people’s hands because we do have it available at our office,” said McConnell.

If you’re interested, head to the Bay County extension office in Panama City and pick them up.