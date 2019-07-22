UF IFAS butterfly and herb gardens open to the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Even though their office took a hit in Hurricane Michael, that didn’t discourage the master gardener program.

The group started over and created a garden, but not just any garden. “It is our butterfly garden and also any kind of pollinators. We welcome any types of insects to that garden,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Horticulture Agent, Julie McConnell.

With plants specifically planted for certain pollinators, it’s an easy project to start at your own home. In fact, the master gardeners encourage you to follow their lead and not only start a butterfly garden but maybe even try your hand at this spiral herb garden.

“You plant the different layers based on sunlight need and water need, so the ones that need the most sunlight are going to be on the Southside and the West side of the spiral and the ones that have lower water needs are at the top-down below would get more water when we were irrigating,” said McConnell.

If you need more help when it comes to getting your garden started, give their office a call. “Just let us know what your interests are if you’re interested in classes or becoming a volunteer, then we can make sure you speak to the right person,” said McConnell.

If you’re not ready to start your own, no worries, you can always visit the one located at their office. The address is 2728 East 14th Street, Panama City. If you want to call the office with questions on how to get started, their number is 850-784-6105.