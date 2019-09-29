UF-IFAS Bay County gives away trees for residents to re-plant in the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Tree loss has been a major issue since Hurricane Michael, and local groups have been making restoring the area’s lost tree canopy a priority.

UF-IFAS Bay County Extension gave away trees on Saturday; residents were able to come by, grab a tree to plant on their own properties and learn about the different types of trees that are native to this area.

The trees were donated by multiple groups like One Tree Planted, the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association and Superior Trees.

Faculty with UF-IFAS Bay County said it’s important to re-plant not only what we’ve lost, but what we’re continuing to lose.

“We’re still seeing some pine trees dying, we’re seeing some other hardwood species too, that either haven’t sprouted or they sprouted weakly,” said Julie McConnell, a UF-IFAS Bay Horticulture Faculty member. “So this is a way to go back in and replenish what we’re going to lose or what we’ve lost already.”

To learn more about what UF-IFAS Bay County Extension is doing in the community, click here.