UF IFAS Bay Co. participates in Mangrove study

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- When you hear mangroves, you probably think of South Florida, or more specifically, the Florida Keys. However, they could be a little closer to home.

“Last year, there were over 200 sightings of mangroves in Franklin and Wakulla county and Gulf county. and we actually went out last August and found a couple of the red mangroves through our master naturalist class,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Sea Grant Program Director, Scott Jackson.

Through the Gulf mangrove sighting network, staff with UF IFAS and volunteers, team up and go search for the presence of mangroves.

This is the first time the program has been brought to Bay County, and it consists of an annual search combined with data analysis.

“We go along the shoreline and look for the presence of the plant,” said Jackson

The study is active in ten counties across three states, and while they’re not sure on about the presence of mangroves here in bay county, should you encounter one, don’t tamper with it.

“Currently, under Florida law, the mangroves are protected so watching and seeing how they behave and whether or not they become a problem or a nuisance or not is one of the things we hope to do with the study,” said Jackson.

If you’re interested in helping, you can first join their master gardener or master naturalist programs.

The most recent study took place on the morning of August 1st.

Jackson and his team conducted the mangrove sighting survey along the shoreline of Crooked Island. They surveyed 0.62 miles or 1 kilometer.

The group found only one Red Mangrove in that specific survey area, but there is a possibility there could be more in the surrounding perimeter.

Jackson said he and his team of volunteers plan to follow up with annual surveys to document any potential changes to this individual specimen or adjacent shoreline. However, they don’t anticipate any drastic changes to our area anytime soon.