UF IFAS Bay Co. Hosts leadership training program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Through games and classwork, local afterschool educators are learning how to better their programs through the 4-H led, after school leadership training program.

“We bring adults that are working in after school programs in and review 4-H curriculum with them so they can broaden and enhance their after school programs using the University 4-H curriculum,” said 4-H Youth Development Program Director, Paula Davis.

After school educators with the local bases, like Girls Inc. and other community programs have all played a part in the training. The monthly class teaches skills that not only help in school but in life.

“It’s building what’s important, belonging, mastering, independence, generosity, and so with all of those things layering together, it makes it great because the more of those different factors that they have, and are enriched with… the more resilient our kids are,” said Davis.

If it sounds like a program your after school care group may be interested in, feel free to pick up the phone and give them a call. The number to the Bay County extension office is (850) 784-6105.

“Just contact our office and we’ll share the time. It runs typically from 10-12, that way it’s not during after school time,” said Davis.