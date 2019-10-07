UF IFAS Bay Co. agents prepare for Sunbelt Agricultural Expo

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- It’s a little ways from Bay County, located over in Moultrie, Georgia, but it’s the biggest event of the year, the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo.

“This is the 42nd Sunbelt Expo and it’s right in the middle of nowhere but also right in the middle of everything,” said UF IFAS Bay Co. Sea Grant Program Director, Scott Jackson.

The festivities are taking place this year from October 15th to the 17th. Representatives from the Bay County extension office are packing up their things and heading that way to share how Hurricane Michael has impacted the Panhandle’s farming and other agricultural needs.

This shared knowledge will hopefully guide others who deal with a hurricane or strong storm. However, it’s not just about sharing our knowledge, but extension officers hope to bring back new tools and tips, too.

“To learn more about other emerging technologies that businesses are promoting and selling so we can incorporate those into what we share as extension service here in Bay County,” said Jackson.

This year’s theme is wildlife, and once again, anyone can attend, there’s just a small fee at the gate.

