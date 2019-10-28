UF IFAS 4-H program: 188 local art entries headed to North Florida State fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Every Fall, the North Florida Fair makes it’s way back to the state capital.

This year, the festivities are taking place from November 7th to the 17th.

While residents enjoyed the newly named Panama City Fall Festival here at home, it wasn’t the same as years past and the location wasn’t the only change.

“Since we didn’t have our fairgrounds this year, all the entries are going from our 4-H clubs and after school sites directly on to North Florida fair. Usually, we have a competition here and just the best advance but this year we have 188 entries going forward so it’s pretty exciting,” said 4-H Youth Development Agent, Paula Davis.

Every year, students of all ages across Bay County submit a number of entries ranging in categories from plants to baking, to recycled arts and even some fine arts.

“Fine arts would include woodworking, handmade jewelry, paintings drawings, sculptures, and exhibits. They’re judged on creativity, neatness, and techniques,” said Davis.

Now, all 188 entries will have a chance to show their work to people across the state and for those entries, it means the world.

“It’s a good way to share what you can do and it’s neat to see the other entries as well,” said 4-H Member, Evelyn Moyers.

While it’s a little too late to enter for this year’s contest, it’s never to early to start thinking about next year’s.