U.S. Secretary of Commerce visits Jackson County for big announcement

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Friday is Manufacturing Day and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, was in Jackson County to make a special announcement.

The economic development administration is investing $2.6 million into Jackson County’s Blue Sky Project to support manufacturing growth in the area.

Secretary Ross said the county was a great candidate for the grant because of their plan for the money and the community’s investment in the project.

“Government can facilitate, but the government doesn’t really implement,” Ross said. “At the end of the day, it’s private sector implemented. The very fact that so many people are here today, shows the level of interest in making this project succeed.”

The money will go toward project Blue Sky, which when completed will result in the construction of a 50,000 square foot manufacturing building located on the Endeavor property.

“When companies want to relocate, when companies want to see what Florida has to offer, I tell them about Jackson County,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce, Jamal Sowell. “I tell them about the Panhandle, I tell them about the areas that people may not see on the TV all the time, but they have a rich history, and culture and people who work hard and want economic development to come to their area.”

Officials said the project will bring in 200 new jobs as well as help keep 200 others. County Commissioner, Clint Pate, said it’s not often 200 jobs find their way to Jackson County.

“We need jobs in Jackson County and that’s our goal,” Pate said. “Good jobs, put people to work, keep our kids in Jackson County so they don’t have to move away, and it’ll all be beneficial.”

Local leaders say they are hopeful this is the first step toward major economic growth for the area.