Click Here for COVID19 Testing

U.S. Secretary of Commerce: Filling out the census is essential

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, paid a visit to Jackson County for an announcement about economic development but also took the time to stress the importance of the census.

Secretary Ross said it is essential for people to fill out the 2020 census.

He said the results of the census will last for 10 years and the results will affect where trillions of dollars in federal funding get allocated.

“Everyone who doesn’t fill out the form is costing your community thousands of dollars a year,” Ross said. “So whether you like government or you don’t, it exists, it does dispense money, it’s an act of self-annihilation to deny your community those extra funds.”

Secretary Ross said the census takes just minutes to complete and he encourages everyone to fill it out before it is too late.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

U.S. Secretary of Commerce: Filling out the census is essential

U.S. Secretary of Commerce visits Jackson County for big announcement

NewsNation discusses 25th Amendment

Biden campaigns in Michigan

President Trump at Walter Reed after coronavirus diagnosis

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the