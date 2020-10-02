U.S. Secretary of Commerce: Filling out the census is essential

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, paid a visit to Jackson County for an announcement about economic development but also took the time to stress the importance of the census.

Secretary Ross said it is essential for people to fill out the 2020 census.

He said the results of the census will last for 10 years and the results will affect where trillions of dollars in federal funding get allocated.

“Everyone who doesn’t fill out the form is costing your community thousands of dollars a year,” Ross said. “So whether you like government or you don’t, it exists, it does dispense money, it’s an act of self-annihilation to deny your community those extra funds.”

Secretary Ross said the census takes just minutes to complete and he encourages everyone to fill it out before it is too late.