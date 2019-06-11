Tyndall updates on rebuilding plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Days after President Trump signed the Disaster Relief bill sending millions of dollars to the Panhandle after Hurricane Michael, Tyndall Air Force Base has released an official update on their plans to rebuild.

Two-hundred and fifty million dollars is allocated to Tyndall from "operation and maintenance funds."

The base says they will be using this money to continue repairs, demolition, and debris clean-up, as well as rebuild several facilities that were destroyed during the storm.

Col. Brian Laidlaw says the base is ready to put the last eight months of planning into action.

"Now that we have the funding from Congress, we can transition from planning for that base of the future to actually building that base of the future," said Laidlaw.

He also said they are working to rebuild the base to be more efficient so that they can carry out the same amount of missions in a smaller number of facilities, and that the new facilities will be more resilient and cost-effective than before.