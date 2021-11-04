Tyndall ‘the base of the future’ will be more resilient than ever

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base engineers and planners are using new virtual elements to rebuild what they are calling the base of the future.

Almost every one of Tyndall Air Force Base buildings was damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Michael airmen operating out of temporary buildings for three years.

“It’s not about rebuilding as is, but it’s about looking ahead to the 21st century,” said Tyndall installation of the future science and technology advisor Lance Morrano.

The goal for Tyndall’s natural disaster recovery team is to make reinstallation more resilient than ever using augmented reality for feedback before construction starts.

“One of the great things that we are doing is a digital twin of the installation,” said Morrano. “To be able to provide feedback on what looks like the plan will work and what needs to be adjusted.”

Virtual reality has allowed engineers to evaluate sea-level rise and building wind speed standards.

“We have facilities that will be much much stronger and the ability to resist much higher wind speeds,” said Tyndall natural disaster recovery integration branch Chief Lowell Usrey. “In addition, all of our facilities will be designed for elevation above sea level so it will be more resilient to storm surge.”

Usrey said by the end of this calendar year, 70% of the rebuild programs planned, will be under contract. But they cannot do it without the help of the yearly ‘Power Up Energy Expo.’

Gulf Coast Energy Network Executive Director Dave Robau said many vendors have partnered with the military.

“Being able to look at better ways to distribute energy, generate energy and store it for when you need it,” said Robau.

With the changes and additions, engineers expect Tyndall to have resilience through future natural disasters.

So far workers have almost completed two buildings, the child development center and the Air Battle Manager Simulator facility.